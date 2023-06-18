Woodward Township, Pa. — A man was charged with a felony for failing to register with the state police as part of his release conditions.

David Lee Morris Jr., 33, of Linden allegedly was too busy after he moved apartments in February of this year. PSP notified Morris to report in person after he called the barracks in Montoursville, according to the complaint. He claimed to be too busy with work, police said.

Troopers interviewed Morris on May 30 about his failure to register under Megan’s Law. Morris has approximately three days to alert state police of his relocation.

At first, Morris claimed to not know about registering after moving homes, according to Trooper Brian Siebert. When told he could be charged, Morris allegedly told Siebert he had “done seven years in prison before and I’m not afraid to do it again.”

Morris was charged with aggravated incest in Louisiana in 2011. He was released in 2018. He is a lifetime registrant of Megan’s Law, according to the affidavit.

Morris was charged with second-degree felony failure to register with PSP. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment with Judge Nancy Butts is scheduled for July 3.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.