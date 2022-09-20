Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man was repeatedly caught driving while high on methamphetamine, state police at Bloomsburg say.

Jared M. Hoffman, 40, is now facing multiple DUI charges for arrests made in May and June.

According to court records:

Trp. Brent Beaver was on patrol at Houck Hollow Road in Main Township at 10:30 p.m. when he spotted a Ford Raptor pickup truck sitting in the intersection with Main-Mifflin Road.

Hoffman was outside the truck, pacing around. He told Beaver he had run out of gas at the top of the hill and coasted backwards to a stop at the intersection. His mother was bringing him gas, Hoffman said.

Beaver noticed several gas cans in the bed of the truck and asked Hoffman if any had gas in them, but Hoffman said he hadn't checked. He also couldn't explain why he passed several gas stations on his way to Houck Hollow Road and didn't stop.

Running out of gas was "a recurring theme" for him, Hoffman told the trooper.

Hoffman was extremely talkative and fidgety and his eyes continuously rolled back in his head, Beaver noticed. When Hoffman's mother arrived, she told the trooper her son doesn't sleep anymore.

Inside the truck, Beaver found a cut straw with white residue that appeared to be methamphetamine. Hoffman was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg, where a blood test showed the presence of methamphetamine.

The following month, Beaver was driving through the McDonald's parking lot in Mifflinville at 8 a.m. and saw Hoffman's Ford Raptor partially pulled into a handicap stall. Hoffman was slumped over in the driver's seat.

After waking Hoffman, Beaver noticed the man's pupils were constricted and he was repeatedly swinging his arms and pacing while they talked. Hoffman also had a red, irritated nose with white power inside one of his nostrils.

In the truck's center console, Beaver found a cut straw and a small piece of rolled paper with methamphetamine residue on them. Hoffman told police he had come to the parking lot around 1 a.m. to use the Wi-Fi and must have fallen asleep. He was supposed to be at work at 8 a.m., he added.

Hoffman was taken to the hospital, where toxicology tests showed methamphetamine in his system.

Hoffman, Brookside Road, was charged with three counts of DUI, careless driving, failing to keep on the right side of the road, failing to use hazard lights when stopped, and stopping in the middle of the roadway for the May traffic stop.

He is also facing an additional three counts of DUI and careless driving for the June arrest. Preliminary hearings on both cases will be held Oct. 25 at 2:15 p.m. in front of District Judge Craig Long.

It's unclear why police waited several months to file charges, though court records show he has several active criminal cases in Columbia County.

May docket sheet

June docket sheet

