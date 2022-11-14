Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing felony charges for breaking into a woman's home and beating her, police say.

Michael Jacob Keyes, 37, fled before police arrived at the home in the 900 block of High Street just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. The woman had called police after Keyes came to her house following an argument on the phone, she said.

Keyes reportedly smashed the glass on her front door to get into the house, then punched the woman several times in the head, according to Williamsport Officer Ryan Brague.

Brague could see redness, scratch marks, and swelling on her her head, he wrote in an affidavit.

Keyes, who has no known address, was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 9 a.m. in District Judge Christian Frey's office.

Docket sheet

