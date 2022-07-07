Danville, Pa. — A man accused of assaulting staff members at Geisinger Medical Center was charged with similar offenses for another incident that occurred on June 26.

Cameron Seth Wolfe, 22, of Danville allegedly threw a lunch tray and coffee cup at staff members and called them names as they attempted to admit him to the facility. Wolfe was allegedly unsatisfied with the food provided and became disruptive and combative with staff as they tried to serve him, police said.

Officers from the Mahoning Police Department arrived on scene and spoke with Wolfe, but he continued to act out, police said. At one point, Wolfe reportedly punched a computer monitor and attempted to leave the hospital through a restricted area.

An estimate by the hospital said it would cost $219 to fix the monitor. Two witnesses saw Wolfe punch the monitor and break it, according to an affidavit.

Wolfe was charged with two third-degree felonies of harassment and disorderly conduct and cited for criminal mischief. No bail was listed for Wolf, who was accused of felony aggravated assault in February of this year.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Marvin Shrawder is scheduled for July 20.

