State College, Pa. — A 28-year-old man stole women's clothing that were delivered to her apartment in June, according to police at State College.

The woman reported the theft on June 29 after she was notified her package of ZARA clothing had been delivered by FedEx at 3:30 p.m. to her residence in Crestmont Apartments on South Allen Street.

When she arrived home, the package, which contained $155 in clothing, was missing, she said.

Associated Realty Property Management, which manages the apartment building, provided police with surveillance video of the package drop-off area. Video allegedly showed a man, later identified as Jonathan Thomas Durkin, running down the hallway to where the packages are delivered, then running back carrying the "uniquely-marked ZARA package."

Durkin, Boalsburg, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Docket sheet

