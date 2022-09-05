Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman recently told police that a man had anally raped her because he "was angry with her and wanted to punish her," according to the criminal complaint.

The accuser's report led to felony sexual assault and forcible compulsion charges for Abdur-Rahim Harper, 30, of New Berlin.

The female contacted police on Aug. 10 to report the alleged rape that occurred last August at a hotel in East Buffalo Township near Lewisburg, according to Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department

The woman told police she had dated Harper, also known as Rhomen King, on and off for several years. The two had driven to a bar in Scranton with friends that night and both had consumed several drinks. When they went back to Lewisburg to check into the hotel, the woman admitted to Harper that she had done something that would upset him. She told Harper she was not ready to talk about it, Baumwoll wrote in the complaint.

The accuser told police she and Harper had consensual vaginal intercourse early the morning of Aug. 11, 2021. Harper was angry with the accuser and attempted to have anal intercourse with her. The accuser told Harper to stop because it hurt, but Harper reportedly told her to "shut up" and "take it." As Harper allegedly raped the accuser, he also grabbed her by the throat and squeezed hard.

The next day, the accuser discussed the alleged rape with Harper via an Instagram message. Harper reportedly apologized and admitted to the accuser his "actions were wrong bottomline" and that "by all technicalities that was legit rape," Baumwoll wrote in the complaint. The woman provided police with screenshots of the message.

Harper was arraigned on Sept. 1 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15.

