Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was charged after a man posing as a 15-year-old on a social media app caught him sending lewd pictures and proposing to have sex in the garage of his home.

Dennis W. Swineford, 73, faces felony charges of disseminating explicit images to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and a misdemeanor of open lewdness.

Donald Kizer, posing as a 15-year-old on the Grindr app, began chatting with "Denny" on Feb. 6. The chat immediately turned sexual and Swineford sent Kizer a picture of his penis, said Officer Francis Petrovich of Selinsgrove Borough Police Department.

When Swineford asked Kizer how old he was, he answered that he was 15. The sexual conversation continued. By the end of the chat, both men agreed to meet at Swineford's garage at 918 N. 8th Street in Selinsgrove to have sex, Petrovich wrote in the affidavit.

Swineford allegedly chose the garage because he had a roommate.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Kizer went to Swineford's garage and revealed that he was the alleged 15-year-old Swineford had been chatting with. Kizer recorded the interaction on Facebook Live, Petrovich wrote.

Shortly afterward, Kizer went to the Selinsgrove Borough Police station and provided them with the chat info and video.

Police filed charges through the office of District Judge John H. Reed, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing at Reed's office is set for March 10.

