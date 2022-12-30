Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs after two sales with undercover detectives.
Keith Bernard Haynes, 31, was stopped and caught with pre-recorded money and crack on Nov. 11 after allegedly selling to a confidential informant. Haynes was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail after being charged.
Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit set two buys with Haynes up in November.
Haynes met the CI on Nov. 4 at UPMC, police said. Haynes provided crack in exchange for $120 of pre-recorded money.
On Nov. 14, Haynes met a detective and CI at the Shamrock Bar and Grill to deliver more crack. Detectives stopped Haynes a short time after the deal was completed.
Haynes is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 5 for a preliminary hearing.