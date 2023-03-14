Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged after police said he delivered cocaine to a confidential informant twice.

Carlton William Cowen was identified through his Facebook profile by the CI, who set both deals up using the same phone number, police said.

On Jan. 31, after speaking with the CI, the 45-year-old Cowen gave the cocaine to Keri Schooley, who allegedly delivered it to the informant in the parking lot of the Brandon Café, according to detectives. Cowen was seen leaving the bar shortly after the deal was completed, members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit said.

A second deal was completed on March 1 in the 500 block of Thomas Avenue after Cowen was contacted by the informant. Less than a minute after entering the home, detectives said the informant left and turned over approximately one gram of cocaine.

Cowen was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Judge Christian Frey ordered him held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. Cowen is scheduled to appear before Judge Frey on March 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

