Williamsport, Pa. — A man faces felony charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant multiple times in a month.

Tyrone Shawn Small, 40, of Williamsport, met with an undercover agent and informant twice in August of last year, investigators with the Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Unit said. Each time he exchanged cocaine for pre-recorded money provided to an informant or used by the detective, according to the affidavit.

Small met with an informant on Aug. 2 of 2022, exchanging cocaine for $100 after meeting at a home near the 700 block of Hepburn Street, agents said.

An undercover detective met with Small again on Aug. 11, picking him up near the 1600 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock, according to the affidavit. While on his way to the store, Small exchanged cocaine for $100 provided by the detective. He was then dropped off at his home in Loyalsock.

A third deal was completed on Aug. 17 when Small agreed to sell $200 worth of cocaine to a confidential informant, police said. The informant met Small at a home near the 700 block of Hepburn Street and completed the transaction, according to the affidavit.

At Small's house, detectives found 21 grams of cocaine behind a dresser on Aug. 21 when they served a search warrant. The cocaine was packaged into individual bags, agents said.

In all instances the substances field tested positive for cocaine.

Small is being charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Small was released from custody on $75,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on April 13 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

