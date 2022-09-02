Northumberland, Pa. — A business owner told police a man had threatened to report him for sexually touching him after he was asked to leave the property.

Jason Steven Caruthers, 36, of Sunbury, allegedly entered a business in Sunbury near the 100 block of North Third Street on July 22. After being asked to leave by the owner of the Sunbury Station, Caruthers allegedly threatened him.

Caruthers was upset and berated the owner over having police called on him during an earlier incident on July 17. Officer Aaron Doyle said Caruthers was asked to leave the property on July 17 and not return.

Caruthers was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and harassment during a formal arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey.

He remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $500 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

