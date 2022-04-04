Mansfield, Pa. —A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed in the hand by a man as they argued.

The verbal spat police say ended with a stabbing, resulted in a series of misdemeanor charges being filed against 32-year-old Patrick Dacillo of Liberty. According to a release from State Police in Mansfield, Dacillo pushed the knife into the woman’s hand during an argument at the end of Fed., causing a puncture wound.

Dacillo was charged with first- and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree terroristic threats, and harassment. Dacillo posted $20,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman on March 16, 2022.

Court records show Dacillo will appear for a preliminary hearing on April 19.

