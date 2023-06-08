Sandy Ridge, Pa. — A man has been charged after illegally shooting a black bear as it tried to get seed from a bird feeder on his property.

Sheldon Sharpless, 88, of Sandy Ridge allegedly used a .22 caliber pistol to injure the animal on March 31 near the 400 block of Sheldon Street, investigators said. The animal was later put down by Garette Fallon of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Sharpless claimed to hear a noise around 9 p.m. He turned on a light and saw the bear damaging his bird feeders, according to the complaint. He fired a single shot into the bear's back, agents claimed.

Fallon said the animal could not stand or run away when Sharpless took him to the bear at approximately 11:30 p.m. Fallon made the decision to put the bear down.

A necropsy was performed on the carcass to determine the extent of the injury, Fallon said. A wound was discovered on the back of the animal’s neck consistent with a .22 caliber firearm, according to the affidavit.

“The location of the wound is consistent with the bear being alive, but unable to get up or run away,” Fallon said.

Sharpless is charged with misdemeanor unlawful killing of big game and hunting big game with an unlawful device.

Bail was not listed for Sharpless. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Allen Sinclair on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.