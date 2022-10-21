Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is facing several felony counts after police found 20 grams of crack inside a home with a stolen gun.

The weapon was located inside a bedroom that belonged to Vincent Clark Langley, according to the affidavit. Police found a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm under a mattress inside a Crown Royal bag, next to narcotics and cash, detectives said.

Investigators also found packaging materials, a plate and cutting tool, digital scale, and individually-packaged crack inside the home near the 600 block of Third Avenue. The substances later tested positive for crack and fentanyl, detectives said.

Langley told police, “Someone just brought it over,” in reference to the firearm. The weapon was reported stolen this year, police said.

Langley was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime.

Langley has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $95,000 monetary bail since the raid. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Nov. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

