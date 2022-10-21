2022-10-20 Drug bust crack.jpg

Almost 14 grams of crack allegedly recovered by detectives from a home in Williamsport. 

 Photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is facing several felony counts after police found 20 grams of crack inside a home with a stolen gun.  

The weapon was located inside a bedroom that belonged to Vincent Clark Langley, according to the affidavit. Police found a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm under a mattress inside a Crown Royal bag, next to narcotics and cash, detectives said. 

2022-10-20 Drug bust photos.jpg

A stolen Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm that was allegedly discovered at a home in Williamsport. 

Investigators also found packaging materials, a plate and cutting tool, digital scale, and individually-packaged crack inside the home near the 600 block of Third Avenue. The substances later tested positive for crack and fentanyl, detectives said. 

Langley told police, “Someone just brought it over,” in reference to the firearm. The weapon was reported stolen this year, police said. 

Langley was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime. 

2022-10-20 Drug bust crack-2.jpg

Almost four grams of crack in a tied off baggie that was allegedly recovered from a Williamsport home. 

Langley has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $95,000 monetary bail since the raid. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Nov. 11 for a preliminary hearing. 

