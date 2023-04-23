Berwick, Pa. — A man grabbed a woman by the hair and punched her in the face repeatedly during an argument last month, according to police.
Now Brian Morris Marciante Jr., 24, is facing assault charges for the allegedly incident, which happened on March 24 at 8 p.m.
The woman told police she and Marciante were in her SUV parked in an alley near North Warren Street in Berwick when they got into a disagreement. Marciante became enraged and punched the touch screen on her dashboard, which broke, arrest papers say. He then reportedly grabbed the woman by her hair and punched her in the face approximately six times.
The accuser was eventually able to drive away and contact police.
Marciante Jr. was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.