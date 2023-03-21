Williamsport, Pa. — When state troopers tried to stop a man with a metal plate in his head from head-butting a brick wall, he allegedly turned around and punched a trooper in the face.

Police had been set to let Joshua Allen Smith, 33, go with just a citation for a fight with an 80-year-old relative at his home, but ended up taking him into custody after he got belligerent with the officers.

They had been called to the home on March 7 in the 2700 block of Lycoming Creek Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The elderly relative told Trooper Dylan Houser that Smith had pushed her during an argument, but said she was uninjured. Deciding Smith’s conduct up to that point only merited a summary citation, Trooper Garrett Shnyder removed the handcuffs he'd placed on Smith and released him.

At first, Smith was calm and cooperative, according to Corporal Jeffrey Vilello, but then he started head-butting a brick walk "to demonstrate he couldn't feel anything," police said. As Smith's head began to bleed, Shnyder told Smith to stop and pulled him away from the wall.

Smith pushed Shnyder before being ordered to stop, Vilello said. Ignoring the commands, Smith reared back and punched Shnyder on the left side of the face with a closed fist.

Smith was taken to the ground by several troopers. Shnyder sustained a minor injury to his hand during the confrontation, police said.

Smith was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest. Judge William Solomon ordered him held on $50,000 monetary bail.

