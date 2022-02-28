Jersey Shore, Pa. — Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Officer Cody Smith contacted State Police after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station.

Smith said he observed a known drug user briefly lean into the passenger’s side of a vehicle. Smith took the woman into custody, who allegedly told him she was there to drop off Vicodin.

After a voluntary statement from the driver of the vehicle, Lionel Harris, 42, of Philadelphia was taken into custody and charged. Smith said he located Vicodin pills and crack on the woman he saw lean into the vehicle.

Harris was arraigned before Judge Denise Dieter and given $99,000 monetary bail on charges of felony possession with intent, third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Harris will appear before Dieter on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

