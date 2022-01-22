Sunbury, Pa. —Sunbury Police said they made an arrest on Jan. 12 in regards to a shots fired incident in early Oct. of last year.

Luis Antonio Alamo-Rose, 26, of Mifflinburg was charged with a slew of felonies after police said he fired several shots at a vehicle near the 500 block of N Sixth Street in Sunbury.

According to an affidavit filed on Jan. 13, Sunbury Police spoke with several witnesses, observed surveillance video of the incident, and combed the area to fine bullet casings the night of the incident. One witness identified Alamo-Rose as the shooter along with giving a detailed description of the events.

Alamo-Rose allegedly walked off his porch, retrieving the firearm from a blue F-150 police later used to track the suspect down. Police said surveillance video showed Alamo-Rose fire several shots in the direction of a white vehicle.

Speaking with the owners of the vehicle, police learned Alamo-Rose attempted to stop the car before it drove away. The driver said he circled around the street and drove back down N Sixth Street.

Police said the driver initially thought fireworks had been set off.

A couple days after the shots were fired, a caller reported a hole in a window at her home. Police discovered a bullet hold along with a broken window.

Police were able to identify Alamo-Rose through a social media account. According the affidavit, Almo-Rose could be seen in several pictures.

“Alamo-Rose is observed to be wearing similar or possibly the same black and white shoes from the day of the incident,” Officer Keith Tamborelli wrote.

Alamo-Rose was charged with first and second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanors in terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Alamo-Rose is being held at the Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 monetary bail.

