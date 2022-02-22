Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a woman enacted a ruse to escape a man who allegedly held a knife to her face and refused to let her leave a residence in the area of 2500 Federal Avenue.

The accuser escaped with her children and called police, causing Kyiem Rahimir Bradshaw, 24, of Williamsport to flee the scene on foot, according to a police affidavit.

Williamsport Bureau of Police officers said Bradshaw was taken into custody shortly after the Feb. 10 incident.

Officers said Bradshaw entered the residence shortly before midnight and woke a woman when he held a knife to her face. According to the report, Bradshaw refused to let the woman leave and threatened her with the knife.

The accuser was able to leave with her children prior to police arrival. Once the Williamsport Police were on scene, Bradshaw fled the residence, but was located a short time later.

Bradshaw was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, second-degree false imprisonment, and simple assault. Bradshaw, who has an active assault case from 2021, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $150,000 monetary bail after being arraigned by Judge Christian Frey.

