Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury Police were called when a four-year-old child was located inside Cole’s Hardware store alone.

The Oct. 7, 2021 incident unfolded as authorities spoke with the child, who allegedly told authorities he was hit with a belt by an adult. The child said it hurt and he ran away from his home.

An investigation into the incident by officer Harry Nungesser resulted in charges for Nyre Edwards, 34, of Sunbury. According to an affidavit, the child was known to police because he was found along a roadside alone in 2021.

Police observed a bodily injury that required medical treatment on the child’s thigh after being transported to the Sunbury Police Department. Police said the child stated he was struck with a belt by Edwards.

Edwards was charged with two misdemeanors that included first-degree simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. No bail was listed for Edwards, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on March 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet