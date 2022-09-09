South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7.

The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson.

Authorities contacted a resource officer with the South Williamsport Area School District. Thompson said the school district was locked down for several hours as authorities located Orso.

With the assistance of State Police and multiple other county agencies, Orso was located at his job and taken into custody without incident.

Thompson provided an excerpt from the PFA that stated Orso contacted the woman and threatened to put a bullet in her head.

“After having been served the PFA on this date, the accused contacted [accuser] at her work and stated that she had until 3 p.m. to cancel the PFA,” Thompson wrote.

Orso was charged with third-degree felony terroristic threats cause serious public inconvenience, according to an affidavit filed on Sept. 7.

South Williamsport School District lifted the lockdown on Central and Rommelt Elementary Schools before the school day ended and the incident was resolved without further disturbance.

