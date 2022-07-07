Sayre, Pa. — A church softball game was interrupted on the afternoon of June 25 when a man approached a player and shoved him, according to officers with the Athens Police Department.

In response to being shoved, the player retaliated and pushed James Willis, 62, to the ground. After being told to calm down by several other players on the field, Willis, who told Officer John Strozyk during an interview that he was "scared," pulled a pocket knife out.

As the situation escalated, Willis, who is identified as the church's trustee in the affidavit, allegedly pointed the knife at several people before retreating back to the church. Willis was later taken into custody when Strozyk located him inside the church's gym.

Several church members gave the same account, that Willis yelled at the man and shoved him as the game was being played. During an interview with Strozyk, Willis allegedly said he was disabled and feared for his life during the confrontation.

Court records show Willis posted $15,000 bond through a bondsman after being charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment during a June 25 preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

