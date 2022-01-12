Jersey Shore, Pa. — Alleged "constant harrassment" scared a juvenile accuser to the point she called Children and Youth, according to a police affidavit.

James Nathanial Lakes, 48, of Jersey Shore is accused of unsnapping the juvenile’s bra, slapping her butt, looking down her shirt and up her skirt throughout a time period of April to September of 2021.

The abuse began when the juvenile moved in with Lakes when she was 15 or 16 years old, according to the report. During that time, Lakes, a relative of the juvenile, allegedly touched her chest and waist.

The juvenile told authorities Lakes would unsnap her bra to make “it easier to remove” before she went to bed. On one occasion, as the juvenile was preparing food in the kitchen, Lakes allegedly put his hands around the waistband of her pants.

The juvenile said the contact made her feel uncomfortable.

Lakes was charged with two third-degree felonies that included corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also given a second-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.

Court records show Lakes is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $99,000 monetary bail. Lakes will face Judge Denise Dieter on Jan. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet