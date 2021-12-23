Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A man was taken into custody and charged after an investigation of child rape by Old Lycoming Township Police, according to authorities.

Jeremy Earnest, 38, of Cogan Station was charged with several felonies and a misdemeanor after officers executed a search warrant at his residence near the 100 block of Klump Road.

An 11-year-old, who police said worked as a babysitter for Earnest, reported the assault to authorities.

The accuser and another juvenile were picked up by Earnest on the night of Oct. 16 and taken to the residence on Klump Road. While the accuser slept on the bottom of a bunk bed, Earnest allegedly entered the room and pulled his pants down.

The juvenile said Earnest put his penis on her face and moved it around for several minutes.

The following morning, Earnest allegedly left the 11-year-old and her eight-year-old brother alone for the entire day. According to the report, both children were only given cereal early on in the day.

Earnest was arraigned before Judge William Solomon on felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent exposure, endangering the welfare of a child, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Solomon set Earnest’s bail at $100,000 monetary. Court records show Earnest is being held at the Lycoming County Prison until a Jan. 4 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet