Williamsport, Pa. — According to an affidavit filed by Williamsport Police Officers, a witness reported the illegal purchase of a firearm.

Police said the witness initially reported purchasing the firearm, and said a man named Jahmiere Ali Artis, 20, of Williamsport drove away with it. After further questions, police said the person admitted they purchased the weapon for Artis, who did not meet the age restriction requirements to carry or own a firearm.

The firearm was later retrieved from inside the cab of a vehicle being operated by Artis, who was charged with felony firearm not to be carried without a license. He also received third-degree misdemeanor 'statement under penalty' charges.

Court records show Artis was released from custody on Feb. 10 when he posted $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 with Aaron Biichle.

