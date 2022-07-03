Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — When the person left work and walked to their vehicle, they noticed a silver pickup truck across the street.

The person continued to notice the vehicle as it pulled out of the parking lot and followed closely behind them on Lycoming Creek Road on the night of June 27. The driver called State Police and identified the vehicle’s operator as George Stauffenberg, 60, of Cogan Station. The accuser had a previous relationship with the person and was concerned for their safety.

The witness also identified the vehicle and described it for police, who located it in the early morning hours of June 28. Stauffenberg was told he was being placed under arrest and fought officers, who deployed a drive stun in order to use their handcuffs.

Staffenberg was charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree stalking, second-degree resisting arrest, and third-degree disorderly conduct. Court records show he was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled with Judge William Solomon on July 7.

