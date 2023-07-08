Duboistown, Pa. — A local man was charged with three felonies for his failure to complete promised repairs to a vehicle, South Williamsport Police said.

Joseph Charles Newman, 41, of Duboistown, was hired to fix a woman’s catalytic converter in June of 2022, Officer Norman Hager said. After coming to an agreement, the accuser gave Newman her debit card, he added.

Newman allegedly made purchases and withdraws from June 2-19 that totaled $581.01. The accuser also gave him $304.50 in cash as an advance payment, police said.

To date, Newman has not made any repairs on the vehicle, according to the complaint. He allegedly stopped answering calls from the accuser.

An employee at Blaise Alexander KIA said it would cost $4,574.48 to replace the catalytic converters and repair the vehicle, Hager said. The total cost to the victim is estimated at $5,459.99, he added.

Newman was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and deceptive business practices. All are third-degree felonies.

Unable to post $10,000 monetary bail, Newman is being held at the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

