Shamokin, Pa — A Trevorton man who served a decade behind bars for incest and rape failed to register as a sex offender, police say.

Russell S. Hill, 55, pleaded guilty to rape, incest, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent assault in Delaware County in 2000 and is a Lifetime Megan's Law registrant, according to court records. Registrants are required to report annually to the State Police.

Last month, Hill was ordered to report to by Feb. 17; instead, Hill came to the Stonington State Police barracks on Feb. 24 — seven days too late, Trp. Jeffrey Brown said. Hill allegedly provided a letter that displayed the reporting instructions.

Hill, who was charged with second-degree felony for failing to verify his address, was released after posting $5,000 unsecured bond following a preliminary hearing on March 8, charges state. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on April 4.

Docket sheet



