Berwick, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man was charged with two felonies after narcotics officers said he delivered a total of six ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Joseph Remaley, 42, allegedly delivered four ounces of methamphetamine and two ounces of marijuana to a confidential informant on Jan. 20.

According to an affidavit, Remaley was stopped the next day as he went to deliver two more ounces of methamphetamine to the informant. Authorities said they located two ounces of the substance as Remaley was taken into custody.

“Remaley admitted that he fronted the CI four ounces of methamphetamine and two ounces of marijuana on Jan. 20 and that he was delivering the two ounces of methamphetamine that was found on him on this date (Jan. 21) to CI as well as collecting money owed,” wrote Narcotics officer Philip Mainiero after Remaley agreed to speak with him.

Remaley was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Court records show Remaley posted $75,000 unsecured bail on March 8 after a preliminary arraignment.

Remaley is scheduled to face Judge Richard Knecht on March 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet



