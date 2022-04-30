Northumberland, Pa. —Sunbury Police said a man delivered methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential informant while an undercover detective watched from a parked vehicle.

Corey Lee Crabb, 36, of Northumberland was charged with two counts each of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on April 27 after the alleged sale. Court records show Crabb was also charged with third-degree felony criminal use of a communication device.

Cabb allegedly spoke with the informant through Facebook and planned to meet them near the 60 block of C Street in Northumberland. Detectives said they watched from a vehicle as the informant exchanged $325 for one gram of heroin and a quarter ounce of methamphetamine.

The informant turned the narcotics over to police once they got back into the unmarked vehicle. Crabb was later take into custody and charged.

Crabb is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on May 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

