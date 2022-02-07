Williamsport, Pa. — Patience paid off for detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office after a long stake out of a suspected drug dealer’s home.

Authorities watched a man leave the residence at 1173 High Street on Jan. 31 and approach a vehicle that had been idling out front for more than an hour. According to an affidavit filed by detectives, they observed a man lean into the passenger’s side and complete a hand-to-hand transaction.

Julius Joseph Smith III, 33, of Williamsport was aftewards observed reentering the residence. Detectives stopped the vehicle and recovered three grams fentanyl from a person inside the vehicle.

Detectives said theywere familiar with the driver, who admitted to purchasing fentanyl from Smith on several occasions over the previous two years. The person admitted to six or seven alleged transactions with Smith just in January.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the residence on Feb. 1 and took Smith into custody. During a search of the home, authorities recovered $5,680 in cash along with digital scales and packaging materials.

Smith was arranged by Magistrate Judge Christian Frey on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Smith is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $150,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 with Judge Frey.

