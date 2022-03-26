Shamokin, Pa. — Authorities in Shamokin said they watched a man get into a vehicle with a confidential informant and exchange fentanyl for prerecorded money provided by police.

Detectives said Brandon Lee Thew, 29, of Coal Township, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal use of a communication facility.

According to an affidavit, Thew exchanged the fentanyl for $90.

Court records show Thew was arrested on March 22 and charged. He is still awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

