Shamokin, Pa. — Shamokin Police said they completed two transactions for methamphetamine with a man who was ultimately taken into custody.

Wayne Scott Kratzer, 58, was charged after police said he delivered more than 11 grams of the substance to a confidential informant between the dates of Jan. 15 and 20. According to a news release, the same informant was used for both transactions.

Kratzer was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. Kratzer was given $2,500 monetary bail and held at the Northumberland County Jail.

Kratzer will meet with Judge John Gembic on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet