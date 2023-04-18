State College, Pa. — A man was arrested after entering a teen's dorm room in the middle of the night in an effort to track down his ex-girlfriend.

His former girlfriend, who lived in a different dorm, wasn't answering his phone calls or messages over social media, the man later told police.

After discovering his ex was in her dorm room with a guest, Diego Francisco Nunez repeatedly called her, then knocked on her door for 30 minutes in the early morning hours of April 11, police say.

Penn State University Police were called to Porter Hall a short time later and helped collect some of Nunez' personal items from his ex-girlfriend's room before telling Nunez not to come back.

Despite warnings from police though, Nunez returned to Porter Hall just before 6 a.m., according to investigators. When Officer Melanie Medina found Nunez, he was outside his former girlfriend's dorm room with his phone alarm sounding.

Nunez, 19, was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespassing along with several misdemeanors and summary offenses. He was reportedly upset his former girlfriend had a guest in her room.

Police were first alerted to an issue earlier that morning, when they were called to Shunk Hall around 3:45 a.m. A friend of the ex-girlfriend woke to find Nunez in her room —without her permission — demanding to know where his ex was, she told police.

The teen convinced Nunez to go outside, police said. After reentering the building just before 4 a.m. Nunez went back into the woman’s room and insisted she turn over her phone so he could see his ex-girlfriend's location. She refused, then called campus police, Medina said.

Another call was placed to police just before 6 a.m. when Nunez returned to Porter Hall after he'd been warned to stay away. He allegedly called the woman 84 times throughout the night. He also reached out to her through text messages and various social media accounts.

Nunez, Washington, D.C., posted $30,000 monetary bail after being charged and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on April 19.

