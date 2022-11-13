Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house and refused to let her leave.

Shavonn Abdul Caesar, 31, was no longer in a relationship with the accuser and he was told not to come to her house in the 700 block of First Street, the woman told police. But on Nov. 7, she heard a knock at the door around 1:30 p.m. and reportedly saw Ceasar began to push the door open, uninvited.

She rushed to shut the door, but Caesar forced his way into the home, according to Williamsport Office Robert Brown. The woman tried to push him out of the house, but he refused, saying he wasn’t going to leave until they talked, charges say.

She tried to run out of the home, but Caesar pulled her away from the door, the accuser said. After she repeatedly threatened to call the police on him, Caesar walked out of the house, but allegedly remained outside, banging on the door until police arrived.

Caesar, of W. Fourth Street, was charged with criminal trespass, simple assault, and false imprisonment. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Docket sheet

