Berwick, Pa. — An investigation into fraudulent claims to receive state benefits showed a Berwick man applied for them while being employed, according to an agent with the Office of the State Inspector.

William J. Francis, 46, of Berwick reported no income on Feb. 9, 2021 when he filed for benefits electronically. The investigation showed Francis was employed by Kennedy Tree Service dating back to July 9, 2020.

According to the report, Francis received $1,107 through SNAP benefits from Feb. 9 to June, 20, 2021.

Francis was charged with third-degree felony fraud to obtain food stamps or assistance during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Russell Lawton on Feb. 25, 2022. Court records show Francis was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after the hearing.

Francis will meet with Judge Russell Lawton on March 9 for a preliminary hearing.

