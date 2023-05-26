Williamsport, Pa. — Several Police Officers at UPMC were forced to subdue a man as he attempted to escape the hospital.

Cody Paul Hawk, 32, of Trout Run attempted to sign himself out of the hospital on May 8 after Trooper Matthew Patrick took him there for a mental health evaluation prior to being charged for a domestic violence incident, according to an affidavit. Shortly after troopers left, Hawk attempted to leave, Patrick said.

Officers feared for their safety as the 6’3” Hawk resisted attempts to keep him in custody. Hawk weighs 350 pounds, according to the complaint.

Three officers were required to take Hawk into custody.

Hawk was charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt at escape, harassment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 1 with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

