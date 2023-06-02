Williamsport, Pa. — A man told his therapist he wanted to kill a woman who worked a Northumberland Children & Youth Services, according to a complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Wen asked about the comments, Dakota Charles Barlett, 32, told troopers he was “therapeutically venting” during an interview on May 6. Barlett, of Muncy, thought he was protected under doctor-patient confidentiality, Trooper Bryan Carlson said.

Barlett allegedly told his therapist he wanted to kill an investigator assigned to his case with CYS in April and again in May. Barlett was recently told to leave his home and stay away from his children as part of the investigation, troopers said.

Carlson spoke with the case worker, who said she feared Barlett would act on his threats.

Barlett was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey at the end of July for a preliminary hearing.

No bail is listed for Barlett.

