Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 51-year-old man barricaded himself in his house after police were called to his neighborhood for a disturbance.

Sean A. Boyer, 51, of Bloomsburg, was eventually taken into custody when police used a Taser to take him down outside his trailer in Montour Township, arrest papers say.

Officer Brandon Batiuk was first called to the mobile home park at 522 Montour Boulevard at 9 p.m. on April 15. Boyer's neighbors, Leroy Long and Stanley Baker, complained Boyer was allegedly shining a flashlight at them.

Batiuk spoke to Boyer and told him not to shine the light at other people or their cars, according to the affidavit. An hour later, Batiuk was called back to the neighborhood because Boyer reportedly told another man "the gloves are off since the cops were here."

When Batiuk arrived, Boyer pointed a red dot laser on him, charges say. He ordered Boyer, his wife, and his children to go into their trailer, then called backup officers to the scene and put the Columbia-Montour SWAT team on standby.

Batiuk called Boyer on his cell phone and asked him to come outside, but Boyer allegedly refused, saying "Come and get me." Police believed Boyer could be armed, so they set up a perimeter around the trailer and tried to talk him into coming out again.

Although Boyer walked in and out of his home several times, he would not come close enough to police to be taken into custody, Batiuk said. He remained inside, barricaded in his room for some time, before walking out onto the porch, charges say. When an officer tried to take him into custody, he reportedly fought with them and had to be subdued with a stun gun.

Boyer was charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's on May 19 at 10 a.m.

Docket sheet

