Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with breaking a baby's femur bone after he allegedly admitted to police he was frustrated with the child.

Investigators with the Williamsport Bureau of Police said tests conducted on a child showed it suffered a broken femur and broken arms.

Authorities spoke with the child’s mother, who said the infant had been holding their knee and crying throughout the day. The mother scheduled an appointment for the child on May 18, when it was confirmed the child had a broken femur, according to a police report.

Brad Christopher Wright, 25, was interviewed by police in April about the incident and allegedly told them the child had become stuck in a crib. Wright told officers he attempted to free the child and pulled them to the point of hearing a pop.

Officers said Wright contradicted his story several times and eventually told them he became frustrated with the child. Wright reportedly said he does all the cooking, cleaning, and care for the child and was upset by the situation.

Police said the child was required to wear a cast for several months. Further tests showed the child did not have any developmental concerns, diseases or deficiencies that could be contributed to the injuries, police say.

Wright was charged with first-degree and second-degree felony aggravated assault victim less than six and defendant 18 or older on April 25. He was also charged with second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children during an arraignment with Judge Christian Frey.

Court documents show Wright will appear on May 3 for a preliminary hearing. Wright is being held on $175,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

