Lock Haven, Pa. — A 21-year-old male was charged with rape and several other felonies on April 8 after an investigation by Lock Haven Detectives.

The alleged incident took place at a Nov. 1, 2019 party in Lock Haven near the 200 block of Church Street at a residence known locally as the Crow House. According to the report, Devon Jarrett Bushor, 21, of McElhattan raped a drunk woman who was visiting friends at Lock Haven University.

Officers received an email on Jan. 31 that stated the accuser wanted to report Bushor for physical and sexual assault. Authorities spoke with the accuser who told them Bushor had vaginal intercourse with her that was not consensual.

Detective Richard Simpson said he spoke with the accuser at the station on March 1 and received further details of the incident. According to Simpson, the accuser said she drank alcohol before going to the Crow House and fell down stairs at one point.

The accuser was allegedly taken to a private area of the house before being left alone with Bushor. According to the report, Bushor started kissing the accuser before holding her hands down and having vaginal with her. Bruises were allegedly discovered by the accuser on her wrists the next day.

Simpson said he received records from a Title IX hearing that took place on April 15 between the accuser and Bushor that contained recordings and notes. According to Simpson, during the hearing Bushor stated he was responsible for sexual misconduct, non-consensual sexual conduct, and sexual harassment during the hearing. Bushor allegedly said he was not responsible for offensive or disorderly conduct and behavior or activity which endangers the safety of oneself or others.

“During the hearing Bushor did admit that he was responsible because (accuser) was intoxicated and unable to consent,” Simpson wrote.

Bushor was charged with first-degree felony rape by forcible compulsion and three second-degree felonies that included sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and aggravated indecent assault—forcible compulsion. Bushor was also charged with two misdemeanors for first-degree indecent assault forcible compulsion and indecent assault without the consent of others.

Bushor was given $100,000 bail and incarcerated at the Clinton County Prison after an arraignment with Judge Keith Kibler. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled with Kiber on May 10.

