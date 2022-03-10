Mansfield, Pa. — Mansfield Police said they could see a Smith and Wesson 44 magnum revolver in plain view on the passenger’s side floor after they stopped a vehicle.

A further search of the car allegedly turned up methamphetamine and stolen credit cards. According to an affidavit, Travis Floyd Huck, 36, of Wellsboro did not have a concealed weapon permit or an active driver’s license.

Officers said they stopped Huck as he traveled in a silver Hyundai Elantra along Wellsboro Street in the early morning hours of March 1, 2022. Officer Michael Wayne Bostwick said he recognized Huck and knew he had a suspended license.

According to the report, Huck admitted to not having a license. Bostwick said he viewed the weapon along with a used hypodermic needle and two rubber lip balm containers that contained THC dabs.

A further search of the vehicle yielded an additional hypodermic needle, a clear knotted plastic bag that contained methamphetamine, and a separate bag that contained a white powder substance, wrote the officer.

Authorities said they also discovered two checks that totaled $5,000 and multiple credit and debit cards that did not belong to Huck.

Officers towed the vehicle from the scene and applied for a search warrant on March 2. According to the affidavit, that search turned up a lock box that contained 18 empty plastic baggies, a scale, a used hypodermic needle, two zip lock bags that contained marijuana, a hypodermic needle filled with a clear substance, a metal smoking pipe, and a mirror. Officers said they also located a two additional credit cards and a social security card that did not belong to Huck.

Huck was charged with several offenses that were waived for court. Those charges included second-degree felony receiving stolen property, third-degree receiving stolen property, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Court records show Huck was also charged with third-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Tiffany Cummings oversaw a March 9 preliminary hearing that concluded with all charges being waived for court and Huck being denied bail. Huck will face Cummings again for a formal arraignment on April 4.

Docket sheet



