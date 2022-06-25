Williamsport, Pa. —A strong odor of marijuana could be detected as state police troopers spoke with the driver a vehicle with heavy window tint, according to an affidavit.

Dominique Adams-Coffey, 31, of Williamsport consented to a search when troopers pulled him over on June 16 near Market Street. Trooper Logan Webb discovered several packages of marijuana on the passenger’s seat with various labels along with an expired medical marijuana card.

A background check showed Adams-Coffey was convicted of possession with intent to deliver in 2012 and 2016 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2021. Along with the marijuana, Webb said they located four cell phones during the search.

Troopers said 11 different packages of the substance were discovered as they inspected Adams-Coffey’s vehicle. Webb said 10 of the packages contained three grams each. One container had a single gram inside of it.

Adams-Coffey was detained to the Lycoming County Prison on $99,000 bond after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with marijuana possession and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

