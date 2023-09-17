Montoursville, Pa. — A man caught taking driveway stones from a township property argued he paid taxes and was entitled to the material, police said.

Douglas Lyle Watts, 59, of Montoursville, also claimed he had an agreement to take the stones when he spoke with police on July 23 at his house in the 100 block of Back Street in Montoursville, Trooper Stephen Schramm said. Watts said he was given permission 20 years ago by former Upper Fairfield Township Supervisor “Clarence Reeder” to take the stones, Schramm added.

Township secretary Penelope Ruggieri reportedly spotted Watts loading stones in his red side-by-side from piles the township uses for maintenance. She contacted Supervisor Todd Weltmer, who came to the building and watched as Watts drove the stones to his driveway and dumped them, charges say.

Weltmer told Watts he was stealing the rock and needed to bring it back to the township lot, but Watts refused, Weltmer told police.

Ruggieri verified Watts did not have permission to take the stones, according to Schramm. Watts allegedly made four separate trips the day he was caught. Watts admitted to police he filled 15 buckets worth of the material, Schramm wrote.

Watts could not produce any documents giving him permission to take the stones, but he told police he was a township resident who paid taxes and was entitled it. Schramm said the stones were valued at approximately $150.

Watts was charged with theft by unlawful taking and driving an unregistered vehicle. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Oct. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

