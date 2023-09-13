State College, Pa. — Surveillance video showed a man stealing more than 30 items over the course of a month, police said.

Logan Michael Richards, 18, of Chester Springs was charged for thefts that ranged from June 27 to July 24, according to State College Police. All items were stolen from the Target near the 200 block of W. Beaver Avenue, police added.

Richards stole approximately 34 items valued at $347, according to the complaint. He was charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft. Both were graded as first-degree misdemeanors.

Richards was released on his own recognizance on Sept. 6 following a preliminary arraignment. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Judge Donald Hahn.

