Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man intentionally scattered a rock-like substance on his neighbor’s yard in three separate instances that resulted in calls to authorities being made.

In a fourth incident, police said Brian David McFadden, 31, of Williamsport used a leaf blower to force a plastic bag onto the homeowner’s property near the 600 block of Sheridan Street. Officers responded to calls for McFadden throwing the rock-like substance onto his neighbor’s property and using the left blower on May 12, 21, 27, and 30, police said.

According to a police affidavit, McFadden was allegedly recorded on surveillance video as he disposed of the substance. Police said McFadden intentionally threw the substance into the yard.

“This course of conduct by the defendant on 5/21, 5/27, and 5/30 has been a repeated act of intentionally harassing, annoying, and alarming to the (accuser) and has ultimately resulted in injury,” investigators wrote.

McFadden was charged with summary offenses for the first two incidents, but had charges bumped up to third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and scatter rubbish upon land for the following two situations. McFadden was ordered to appear on June 28 and again on July 28 for preliminary hearings for the matters.

Docket sheet

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.