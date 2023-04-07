Williamsport, Pa. — A man was charged with open lewdness and other offenses when he was caught masturbating during a library meditation class.

Lapeace Oscar-le Upshaw, 24, of Williamsport “shocked” at least two members of the class who spotted him on March 10 just after 10 a.m. at the James V. Brown Library, police said.

Upshaw ran into the bathroom after being asked to leave the class, according to Officer Charles Schwab. He allegedly left the library near the 19 block of E. Fourth Street before police arrived.

Witnesses claimed to hear clothing rustling as they were meditating during the class.

“When she looked at the defendant, she observed his hand down his pants in his groin area and saw the material of his pants rising and falling,” Schwab wrote.

A second witness told Schwab they were “shocked by the behavior” during an interview at the library.

A summons with charges that included opened lewdness and disorderly conduct were mailed to Upsaw, Schwab said. A finger print order was also requested.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4 with Judge Aaron Biichle at 9:45 a.m.

Docket sheet

