Lock Haven, Pa. — A man was caught stealing packets of baseball and basketball cards in Walmart.

Timothy Roy Martin, 37, of Mill Hall allegedly used a knife to cut boxes and remove individual packets on May 11 just before 6:30 p.m., according to troopers with PSP Lamar. Martin allegedly threw several of the items on the floor when confronted at the store located near the 160 block of Hogan Boulevard, Trooper Logan Webb said.

In all, troopers located 52 packets of cards in Martin’s pockets and on the floor. Webb said the total value of the stolen items cost approximately $376.11.

Martin allegedly admitted to cutting the boxes and removing the cards to steal them.

Martin was charged with a single count of first-degree misdemeanor retail theft. He is scheduled to appear before Judge John Maggs on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.

No bail is listed for Martin.

Docket sheet

