Williamsport, Pa. — The saga of a man caught attempting to meet a young girl online ended last month after he was sentenced to prison.

George Zamorski, 30, of Williamsport was given 11 months to two years incarceration during a hearing on June 13 at the Lycoming County Courthouse. He was ordered to report for his sentence on June 27, according to court records.

As part of a plea deal Zamorski agreed to plead guilty to criminal solicitation in February of this year.

Related reading: Williamsport man charged after allegedly attempting to meet 15-year-old

Zamorski was credited for time served from Aug. 13 to Oct. 27 of 2022. He will be eligible for work release and will serve five years of probation after his release.

Zamorski will be a Tier II sexual offender and will have to comply with all standard and optional sex offender conditions. He will also be required to give his DNA to law enforcement and comply with the standard conditions of adult probation and perform 50 hours of community service.

Zamorski was filmed in August of last year by a man who posed as a minor child online, according to a complaint. The witness called Williamsport Police while livestreaming the interaction.

Zamorski was taken into custody near the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard shortly after the call. He was arraigned in front of Judge Denise Dieter, who set bail at $99,000 monetary.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.