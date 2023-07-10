Williamsport, Pa. — The saga of a man caught attempting to meet a young girl online ended last month after he was sentenced to prison.
George Zamorski, 30, of Williamsport was given 11 months to two years incarceration during a hearing on June 13 at the Lycoming County Courthouse. He was ordered to report for his sentence on June 27, according to court records.
As part of a plea deal Zamorski agreed to plead guilty to criminal solicitation in February of this year.
Zamorski was credited for time served from Aug. 13 to Oct. 27 of 2022. He will be eligible for work release and will serve five years of probation after his release.
Zamorski will be a Tier II sexual offender and will have to comply with all standard and optional sex offender conditions. He will also be required to give his DNA to law enforcement and comply with the standard conditions of adult probation and perform 50 hours of community service.
Zamorski was filmed in August of last year by a man who posed as a minor child online, according to a complaint. The witness called Williamsport Police while livestreaming the interaction.
Zamorski was taken into custody near the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard shortly after the call. He was arraigned in front of Judge Denise Dieter, who set bail at $99,000 monetary.