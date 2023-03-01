Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing felony charges after agreeing to exchange drugs and guns with undercover detectives for money.

Elijah Michael Finnerty, 22, of Williamsport agreed to sell half an ounce of methamphetamine, a gram of cocaine, a half gram of crack, 40 morphine pills, and a shotgun for $1,650 on Feb. 17, detectives said. Finnerty also gave his address to undercover detectives during the conversation, according to the affidavit.

Being surveilled by detectives as he left his home later in the day, Finnerty met the undercover officers in a parking lot near Daughterty’s Run Road, investigators said. After getting in the undercover vehicle, Finnerty handed detectives a plastic vial containing morphine pills, a bag of methamphetamine, and a bag of cocaine, police said. Unable to get the crack, Finnerty said he would knock $50 off the agreed price, according to the affidavit.

The undercover officer and Finnerty walked back to a Jeep to look at a shotgun on the rear passenger seat. Just after handing the undercover officer the weapon and shells, Finnerty said, “There’s more were that come from,” in reference to guns, according to detectives.

“Finnerty replied that he has an AK that fires 9mm and that would be $1,000,” investigators said.

He also lifted his shirt for detectives, displaying a handgun tucked into his waistband.

“It should be noted that Finnerty does not posses a valid license to carry a firearm,” Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said.

Finnerty is charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Finnerty is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail, according to court documents. He is ten percent eligible for bail.

An arraignment and ARD hearing is scheduled with President Judge Nancy Butts on March 13.

